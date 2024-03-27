China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Trading Up 51.8%

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 51.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
China Hongqiao Group Stock Up 51.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.
China Hongqiao Group Company Profile
China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.
