ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $4.04. ChromaDex shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 628,553 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
ChromaDex Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ChromaDex by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ChromaDex by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
