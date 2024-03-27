ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $4.04. ChromaDex shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 628,553 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $289.19 million, a P/E ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ChromaDex by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ChromaDex by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

