Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $10,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $633.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $436.54 and a 12 month high of $644.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

