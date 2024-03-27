Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NYSE:YOU opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.52. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 864,515 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

