Clear Secure’s (YOU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Clear Secure Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

