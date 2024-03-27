CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

CNO opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $195,211.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $195,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,299 shares of company stock worth $2,333,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 179,461 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

