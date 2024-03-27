Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KOF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $100.57 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

