Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Contango Ore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Contango Ore’s current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Contango Ore’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark began coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Contango Ore in a report on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price target on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

Shares of CTGO stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.54. Contango Ore has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Insider Activity at Contango Ore

In related news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $128,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Shortz sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $75,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,906.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $128,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,451 shares of company stock valued at $323,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Contango Ore by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Contango Ore by 633.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 309,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Contango Ore by 701.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

