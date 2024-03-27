Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.85

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.85 and traded as low as $15.45. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 94,549 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $266.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $673.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 202.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

