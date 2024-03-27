Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CAO John Weldon Stephens Sells 15,000 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Weldon Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of Core & Main stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00.

On Monday, March 4th, John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of Core & Main stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 1,608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 510,216 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,925,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,389,000 after acquiring an additional 206,509 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

