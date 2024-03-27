Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CAO John Weldon Stephens Sells 15,000 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
John Weldon Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of Core & Main stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of Core & Main stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00.
Core & Main Stock Performance
Core & Main stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 1,608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 510,216 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,925,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,389,000 after acquiring an additional 206,509 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
