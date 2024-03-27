Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Core & Main from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:CNM opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,334,043 shares of company stock worth $1,836,262,410. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

