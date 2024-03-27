Cormark Comments on ECN Capital Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.45.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$512.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Insider Activity

In other ECN Capital news, Director William Wayne Lovatt acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$342,000.00. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.78%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

