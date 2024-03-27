Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Huw Owen Sells 11,581 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $310,254.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 441,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,826,552.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Huw Owen sold 1,376 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $868,113.52.

Couchbase Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BASE opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Couchbase

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.