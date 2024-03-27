Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CW. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $251.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $251.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and have sold 12,451 shares valued at $3,030,512. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

