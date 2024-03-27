CVA Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 988 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 29.9% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 93.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 114.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Sempra stock opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

