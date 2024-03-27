CVA Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 428 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

LHX stock opened at $211.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

