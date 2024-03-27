CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AON by 17.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 45.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 78.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,014,000 after buying an additional 243,371 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $329.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.63. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

