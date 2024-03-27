CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 922 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

