D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of D.R. Horton worth $72,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $159.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $162.75. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.