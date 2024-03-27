Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.75

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and traded as high as $31.06. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 1,296,714 shares.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $246.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNUG. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.