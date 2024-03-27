Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Trading 1.3% Higher

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.08. 4,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 16,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

