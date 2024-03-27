Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.69

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.69 and traded as low as C$19.20. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$19.20, with a volume of 9,780 shares.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$777.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.86 million for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 2.0901194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Unlimited

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.90%.

In other Dream Unlimited news, Director Jane Gavan sold 19,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$405,791.84. Insiders own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading

