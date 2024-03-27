Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,075.99

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,075.99 ($13.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,092.81 ($13.81). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,091 ($13.79), with a volume of 108,803 shares.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.04) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($17.82) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,209 ($15.28).

View Our Latest Report on DNLM

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,494.52, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,102.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,075.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,890.41%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.