Edge Resources (OTCMKTS:EDGXF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Edge Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:EDGXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Edge Resources shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
Edge Resources Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edge Resources
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Edge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.