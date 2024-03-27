Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $28.50 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Get Embraer alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC cut Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Embraer

Embraer Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ERJ stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Embraer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.