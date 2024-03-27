Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.63.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$21.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$23.46. The company has a market cap of C$8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.92 million.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

