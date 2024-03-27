Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evergy has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

