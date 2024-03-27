Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $62.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.08.

NYSE ES opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

