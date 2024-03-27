EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.06. EVI Industries shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 7,278 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $301.17 million, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.62.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EVI Industries by 214.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EVI Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

