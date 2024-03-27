Exeter Financial LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $195.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $564.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.22 and a twelve month high of $200.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average of $163.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

