EXFO (TSE:EXF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.81

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:EXFO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.81 and traded as high as C$7.86. EXFO shares last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 1,106 shares.

EXFO Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79.

About EXFO

(Get Free Report)

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.