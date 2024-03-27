Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.81

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $14.07. Fanuc shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 383,312 shares traded.

Fanuc Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fanuc Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

