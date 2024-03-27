FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,194.63

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,194.63 ($15.10) and traded as low as GBX 1,176 ($14.86). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.16), with a volume of 205,830 shares traded.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDP

FD Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of £337.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3,000.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,243.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,194.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In related news, insider Ryan Preston bought 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.16) per share, with a total value of £20,820 ($26,311.13). Company insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About FD Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.