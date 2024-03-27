FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.89

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.79. FibroGen shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 1,536,043 shares trading hands.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FibroGen

FibroGen Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $241.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.66.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thane Wettig purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 731.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 207,110 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1,383.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 203,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189,928 shares during the period. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.