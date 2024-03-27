Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Evercore ISI

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.7 %

FIS stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $72.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,719 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $7,096,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

