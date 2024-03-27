Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $6.31 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,224 shares of company stock valued at $64,732,757. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $925.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $751.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

