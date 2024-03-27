First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Evercore ISI

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.05 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First Advantage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in First Advantage by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Advantage by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Advantage by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Advantage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

