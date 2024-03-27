First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.37

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.37 and traded as low as $24.57. First Bancshares shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 104,987 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $770.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 65.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

