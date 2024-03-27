First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.72

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.72 and traded as high as C$15.70. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$15.54, with a volume of 352,707 shares trading hands.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FCR.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities cut shares of First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Price Performance

About First Capital Realty

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.