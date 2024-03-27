First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 15,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 15,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.