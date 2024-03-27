First Financial Corp IN Sells 306 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $925.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $751.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,224 shares of company stock worth $64,732,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

