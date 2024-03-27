First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.86

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and traded as high as $15.75. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 5,276 shares traded.

FNWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $147.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.77.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

In related news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $33,020 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 872,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

