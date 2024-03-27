Fiserv’s (FI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $185.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

FI opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $158.78.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $22,218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $5,698,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.