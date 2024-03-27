Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.45

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and traded as high as $14.85. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 230,687 shares traded.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
