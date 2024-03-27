Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.45

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and traded as high as $14.85. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 230,687 shares traded.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2,531.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 40,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.