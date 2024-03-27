Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,330 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.25% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,600,000 after buying an additional 21,758,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after buying an additional 2,085,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,162,000 after buying an additional 2,994,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,837,000 after buying an additional 374,409 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,785 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $27,537.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,982. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

