Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $12.79 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,070 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.31% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

