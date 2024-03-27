Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.42% of Albany International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIN

Albany International Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.