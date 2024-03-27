Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.04% of Verint Systems worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after buying an additional 270,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,011,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,232,000 after buying an additional 42,732 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after buying an additional 154,285 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

VRNT opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

