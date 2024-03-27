Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 21,460 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,460 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.40% of Crane NXT worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
Crane NXT Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86.
Crane NXT Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
About Crane NXT
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
