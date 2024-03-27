Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 262 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $17,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $217.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

